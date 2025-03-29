Netizens Making Fun of Shilpa Shetty’s Look For Wearing Armor Over Her Saree, Read The Funny Comments Here

New fashion trends are often seen in the glamour world. Sometimes it is liked a lot, and many times it is made fun of. Something similar happened with Shilpa Shetty who shared some of her videos and photos on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wearing something like armor over her saree. Seeing these pictures of Shilpa, people are making fun of it and making funny comments on it.

Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty is 49 years old, but no one can guess her age by looking at her pictures. Despite being a mother of two children, she has kept herself so fit that everyone is impressed by her figure. She recently walked the ramp in a fashion show as the showstopper. During this time, she was seen wearing a grey colored white striped saree. Some glimpses of Shilpa Shetty backstage have also been shown.

In one of the pictures shared on social media, she is wearing armor, and some are making her wear it. There are bangles on the hand and snake snake-shaped armlet on the arm. In one video, she is also seen doing Anulom-Vilom. She has mentioned sword fighting mode in the caption. She is seen in a warrior look, for which people are making funny comments.

One user wrote, ‘Which battlefield are you heading to wearing this protective armour, Devi ji?’ One wrote, ‘Bahubali dress.’ One wrote, ‘Hey armour wearer, take this sword.’ One asked, ‘How was the fight?’ One wrote that the actress looks 21. One wrote, ‘Bulletproof jacket.’ One wrote, ‘This is a war blouse, which earlier kings used to wear before going to war.’ One wrote, ‘Urfi is trending. What have you worn, madam.’