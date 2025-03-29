Asim Riaz And Rajat Dalal Got Into a Physical Fight At Amazon MX Player Show ‘Battle Ground’, Shekhar Dhawan Came To Rescue

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz are short-tempered people. They get angry over any issue and are ready to hit each other at every possible occasion. Both have been seen getting into physical fights in different seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’. Asim was also seen misbehaving with popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Now Asim and Rajat have clashed with each other in an event, the video of which has surfaced on the internet.

During this whole situation, Rubina Dilaik got stuck between the two, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan came to intervene between them. Actually, Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal clashed with each other in an event of the show named ‘Battleground’ on Amazon MX Player. In the video going viral on social media, both are sitting on one end. And suddenly something happens and they get up and start fighting.

Choti Bahu fame Rubina Dilaik was seen sitting in the middle, who immediately got up and did not look at them. She just keeps listening to everything, standing quite at a corner. At the same time, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is seen pushing both of them away. Both threaten each other. They ask them to move aside. There is so much noise that nothing is clear. But Shikhar tries to separate the two.

Then Asim angrily pushes the chair and makes it fall, and leaves from there. Now the question is whether this is a prank or it has actually happened. Because the previous day, Rajat Dalal had a fight with Digvijay Singh Rathi. But later both of them made a video laughing and said that everything is fine. There was nothing like that. Now, in this video, fans of both were seen supporting their favorites, and some called it overacting. At the same time, some called it a way to promote ‘Battleground’.