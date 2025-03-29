Palak Tiwari Got Furious At Paparazzi For Calling Her Ananya Panday At Mumbai Airport, Deets Inside

Small screen actress Shweta Tiwari’s beloved daughter and actress Palak Tiwari recently lashed out at paparazzi who called her Ananya Panday. Recently, Palak Tiwari was seen at the Mumbai airport after which she saw the paparazzi and she smiled at them. But when the paparazzi asked whether she should be called Palak or Ananya Panday, she got irritated and lashed out at them.

This video has been shared by a paparazzi on their Instagram account. In the video shared on social media, the paparazzi is seen asking Palak, ‘Should I call you Palak Tiwari or Ananya Panday?’ At first, Palak ignored them, but when the paparazzi asked the same thing again, she got furious and said, ‘Why do you people always speak like this? Are you angry with me for something?’

However, to lighten the atmosphere, the paparazzi again asked about Palak’s film ‘Bhootni’, after which she started smiling and discussed about the film. Many comments are coming from social media users on this video of Palak Tiwari and giving their mixed reactions to it. While some people supported Palak, some praised the paparazzi for how they handled the situation calmly.

Let us tell you that Palak made her acting debut in the year 2023 with Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. She wanted to become an actress from the beginning of her career. Shweta Tiwari told one of the media houses about her daughter Palak’s debut, ‘I dream about her that she will go on stage and receive the award. I want to sit there, and I know that when I see her winning the award, my eyes will become moist.’ Talking about the professional front of Palak, she will now be seen in the film ‘Bhootni’, which also stars Sunny Singh, Asif Khan and Mouni Roy and will release in theaters on April 18.