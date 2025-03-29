Popular Comedian Sudesh Lehri Became Grandfather, His Son Mani And His Wife Blessed With A Baby Boy

TV’s one of the most popular comedians Sudesh Lehri is known for his excellent comic timing and memorable roles in hit TV shows. Apart from the shows, the comedian has worked in several films and given his best performance as well. Now he has welcomed a new member to his family as his son Mani and his wife have been blessed with a son. Sudesh shared the happy news with fans by posting a heartwarming picture of his grandson on his Instagram handle.

Sudesh Lehri

In the picture shared by the comedian, he is seen holding the little fingers of his grandson in his hands. Sharing the picture with his grandson, Sudesh wrote, ‘New member of our family #grandson.’ The whole family is celebrating the welcome, of the new member and is dancing with joy. Many TV celebrities and fans have sent congratulatory messages to Mani and Sudesh Lehri on Instagram.

Sudesh Lehri

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, who started his journey with Sudesh Lehri in Laughter Chefs, congratulated him in a fun way. He shared a photo on his IG account with a message, ‘Ab toh maan lo umar ho gayi hai’. Bharti Singh, Sonu Nigam, Kashmera Shah, Comedian VIP, Aditi Bhatia, and many others congratulated him on the post. Sudesh’s son Mani is a YouTuber and makes Vlogs on his day-to-day life. He appeared during the family episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Season 1’.

Krushna Abhishek’s Post

Talking about the work front of Sudesh Lahiri, then let us tell you that he first gained recognition as a finalist of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2007. He then became a famous face in ‘Comedy Circus’ where he performed alongside artists like Krushna Abhishek. Sudesh was also seen in ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ where his funny roasts entertained the audience.