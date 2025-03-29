Sara Ali Khan Opened Up On Perks of Having A Hindu Mother And A Muslim Father, Deets Inside

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and one of Bollywood’s most successful and beautiful actresses, Sara Ali Khan, has often been targeted by users for visiting Kedarnath and other temples across India. People have often questioned her religious freedom and never missed an opportunity to criticize her. But Sara is not affected by this and continues to visit holy places. And now once again she has spoken about it.

Let us tell you that Sara has recently opened up about how she handles the hate she receives on the internet. She also told what it is like to be the daughter of a Muslim father and a Sikh mother and told how was her childhood. We all know that Sara Ali Khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan, is a Muslim and the Nawab of Pataudi, while Amrita Singh is a Sikh. Though Amrita had accepted Islam at the time of marriage, but did not change her name.

Even today, both Hindu and Muslim religions are respected in the family of Nawabs, and all festivals are celebrated with equal enthusiasm. Sara told in a recent media interaction, ‘I was very young, studying in school. And when my parents got married and we used to go abroad together, I used to always think… Amrita Singh, Saif Pataudi, Sara Sultana, Ibrahim Ali Khan, what is going on? Who are we? And I remember asking my mother, What am I? She told me you are an Indian. And I will never forget that.’

When Sara was asked about her mother Amrita Singh’s Sikh background and father Saif’s Muslim religion, she said, ‘We are a secular nation and I think all these concepts, all these boundaries are created and manipulated by people and I don’t follow them. I don’t give it as much importance as another person might. I do get bothered by trolls, but I have learned to ignore negativity. Changing the way others think is a foolish thing. I have to ignore it.’