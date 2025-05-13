Samay Raina Returns to Instagram Post Controversy, Announces Massive International Tour

Comedian Samay Raina has officially broken his silence on Instagram after months of controversy, marking his return with a power-packed announcement and a subtle dig at his critics. Known for winning Comicstaan Season 2 and more recently for hosting the hit reality show India’s Got Latent, Samay’s rise in the comedy scene has been nothing short of meteoric. However, earlier this year, his career took a hit when co-judge Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made a highly inappropriate remark about incest during the show’s finale, sparking nationwide outrage and legal troubles for the entire panel.

While Samay remained active on Instagram Stories throughout the fallout, he stayed away from posting on his main feed—until today. In his first grid post since the debacle, Samay clapped back at detractors who questioned his talent, resilience, and relevance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

The video opens with an audio snippet: “People who buy tickets to listen to all this stuff… I don’t know if these are even jokes.” What follows is a montage from his US-Canada Tour Unfiltered, showcasing jam-packed venues and cheering crowds, underscoring the love he continues to receive despite the controversy. The clip also captures a heartwarming moment where Samay video-calls his parents in Jammu to share the electrifying audience response, all while he was navigating FIRs and relentless online criticism.

Ending the clip on a high note, Samay dropped the big news—his next comedy tour will take him to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. I’ll see you on tour,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and support. “You made us wait for too long. Welcome back, hero!” one wrote. Another user added, “Ek king retire huya, aur doosre ka comeback,” referencing Virat Kohli’s recent retirement. Others chimed in with “Samay ka samay finally aa gaya,” and “New episode dropping when?”

As tickets went live, the response was so overwhelming that Samay had to share a follow-up post: “We have crashed the ticketing websites, should be fine in a bit guys.”

From legal battles to sold-out stadiums, Samay Raina’s comeback is shaping up to be one of the biggest redemption arcs in Indian comedy.