Samay Raina Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Unable To Sleep’

The recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam has left the nation shaken. As many as 26 people, most of them civilians, lost their lives in what is being reported as a communal assault. As condolences pour in from all corners, comedian Samay Raina has also shared his anguish over the tragic incident.

On Wednesday, Samay took to his Instagram stories to react to a detailed post describing the brutality of the attack. The post, which highlighted alleged lapses in intelligence and raised questions about national security, struck a chord with the comedian. He added a sombre caption: “Unable to sleep tonight.”

Bollywood celebrities also reacted strongly to the massacre. Akshay Kumar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.” Vicky Kaushal echoed the sentiment, saying, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam.” Sanjay Dutt was more direct in his statement, demanding action: “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven… I request our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister to give them what they deserve.”

The horrific attack occurred on Tuesday around 3 pm, when terrorists reportedly descended from the Baisaran Valley hills and opened fire on a group of tourists. Apart from the fatalities, at least 20 people were injured. In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India.

Samay Raina, who’s already in the spotlight over recent controversies involving his show India’s Got Latent, is now in the news for his strong reaction to this national tragedy. The comedian is currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court for alleged derogatory content in a past episode, which also drew FIRs against other creators including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani.