Samay Raina Accused of Making Fun of A Blind Newborn Baby Suffering From Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Deets Inside

Samay Raina was in controversy recently due to ‘India’s Got Latent’ during which Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija made obscene comments. While Ranveer said obscene things about parents, Apoorva talked vulgar things to a man and talked about private parts, after which all the people of the show got into trouble. Now, the stand-up comedian Samay is again seen getting caught in legal trouble.

Samay Raina

Let us tell you that Samay has been accused of making fun of a blind newborn, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). On this, the court said that they are now fed up with Samay Raina. SMA Foundation of India accused Samay Raina and told the court that 10 months ago he had said in a standup, ‘Look charity is a good thing, it should be done. I was watching a charity, in which there is a two-month-old child, who has become crazy. For whose treatment he needs an injection worth Rs 16 crore.’

Samay Raina

During the same show Samay Raina had also asked a woman sitting there if she was the mother of that child, and Rs 16 crore came into her account, would she get the treatment done? ‘Because there is no guarantee that the child will survive even after that injection. He can even die. Imagine that he died after the injection. Worse still, imagine that the child survived after the injection worth Rs 16 crore. Then he grew up and said that he wants to become a poet.’

Samay Raina

Hearing the petition filed by the foundation against Samay Raina, the Supreme Court said that such content is disturbing. Justice Suryakant said that he is really disturbed by such allegations. He is keeping such cases on record and will involve the people concerned. Then he will tell the solution as to what needs to be done.