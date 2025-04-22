Actress Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband Piyush Pure Passed Away After Battling With Liver Cirrhosis

Small screen actress Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband, Piyush Pure, died after a battle with liver cirrhosis. According to some of the media reports, he was ill for some time and passed away on Saturday. Now his ex-wife and actress, Shubhangi has reacted to this and made the first statement, ‘Your thoughtfulness during this time means a lot to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this.’

Let us tell you that this ex-couple got married in Indore in 2003 and had a daughter two years later in 2005. They separated and divorced each other on February 5 earlier this year. Quoting a source, one of the media houses said, “Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. She is grieving, though but has resumed shooting for her TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.”

Before Shubhangi Atre and her husband separated last year, a source told, “There was a time when the two tried to work on their relationship and give their marriage a second chance. But it didn’t work out. They ended things with the fact that they can’t live together, but they don’t want to go ahead with divorce proceedings. They have separated and moved on with their lives.’

The source further said, ‘When it comes to legal formalities, they do not want to get divorced because they do not want their daughter to be in the middle of the entire legal process’. Let us tell you that Shubhangi Atre is known for shows like ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, ‘Kasturi’, and ‘Chidiya Ghar’ and has become famous in every household by playing the character of Angoori Bhabhi in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’.