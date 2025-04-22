Kartik Aaryan’s First Look From Karan Johar’s ‘Nagzilla’ As Nagraj Revealed On Social Media, Pictures Inside

Kartik Aaryan’s popularity is increasing with each passing day. He did fabulous work in several films, including ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, and so on. However, this time you will be seeing him in a completely different look since now going to become Nagraj. Surely, after seeing the glimpse of his next film, you must be remembering the famous comic book character Nagraj.

Let us tell you that Karan Johar has announced a new film, which looks quite different from the usual films of Dharma Productions. The name of the film is ‘Nagzilla’, whose first look has been revealed on social media. Kartik Aaryan is in the lead role in this film, which will be released on 14 August 2026. This upcoming film has been directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, associated with the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have shared the motion poster of the film on Instagram. In this poster, Kartik is seen without a shirt, and then his body is seen filling with snake-like skin. Although he is wearing blue jeans, the color of his skin looks like a snake. The caption of this poster reads, ‘You have seen a lot of human pictures, now see the picture of snakes.’ Nagzilla – The first chapter of Naglok, I am coming to spread my hood, Priyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, on Nag Panchami, in cinemas near you.’

While many people are finding this character and story different and people are looking excited, many are finding it all useless. One said, ‘This will be the first Ichhadhari Naag who will be so handsome’. Many people have written that they are very excited about this film. At the same time, a fan has written, ‘Nagzilla is going to drop a bomb’. At the same time, another has said, ‘Why are you kicking Ekta Kapoor’s stomach?’