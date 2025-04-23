‘Beyond Heartbroken’: Bollywood Stars Mourn Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead and at least 20 injured, has shaken the nation—and Bollywood is no exception. Several top stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ram Charan, and others took to social media to express their grief, shock, and anger at the horrific incident.

Kareena kapoor posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories, writing, “Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost #Pahalgam.”

Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the tragedy by sharing a screenshot of the news and wrote simply, “It breaks my heart.”

South superstar Ram Charan condemned the violence on X, stating, “Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned. My prayers are with the families of those affected.”

Allu Arjun echoed the sentiment with a message that read, “Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam attack. Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people. Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace. Truly heartbreaking.”

NTR Jr. also offered his prayers, posting, “Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice.”

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace.”

Sunny Deol called for global unity against terrorism in his message: “At this time the world should think only about ending terrorism because its victims are only innocent people… I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief.”

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam—an area known for its scenic beauty and often referred to as ‘mini Switzerland’. According to reports, terrorists descended from the hills and opened fire on a group of tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and is returning to India in response. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah termed the attack “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”