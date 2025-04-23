Elvish Yadav Apologises After NCW Summons Over Racist Remarks Against Chum Darang

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over racist remarks against Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actor Chum Darang, appeared before the commission on April 22 and issued a formal apology.

Speaking to the media after his appearance, Elvish said, “I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regard to this case, I went inside and apologised. I have nothing personal against anyone, nor do I hold grudges. I have submitted my apology to all the people I have hurt, especially Chum. I don’t even know her personally. But my apologies to everyone who has been hurt by my remarks.”

What sparked the controversy

The backlash stems from a February podcast episode featuring Elvish and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal. During the show, Elvish made derogatory remarks about Chum’s name, appearance, and ethnicity. Referring to her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Elvish said, “Karanveer definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum’s name itself is vulgar… Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Chum Darang responded soon after, calling out Elvish for mocking her name and identity. The Arunachal Pradesh State Women’s Commission (APSCW) also issued a statement condemning Elvish’s remarks and sent a formal complaint to the NCW. They emphasised that such comments create insecurity for women from the Northeast pursuing careers in entertainment and demanded strict action.