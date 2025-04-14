Elvish Yadav Declares Astrologer’s Claim Wrong In ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, Read To Know What He Said

Popular YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav is currently seen in cooking reality show trained by Chef Harpal Singh, ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’. In this show, he was first seen paired with Abdu Rozik who left the show to celebrate Eid with his family in Dubai in the month of Ramadan. After Abdu left the show, he is accompanied by Karan Kundrra and the duo is winning stars by making dishes.

In the latest promo of the show, when astrologers made predictions about the planetary positions in his life, Rao Sahab exposed his astrologer. Actually, Elvish Yadav has a long history of controversies and he is often in the news headlines for being related to some or the other case. He has also gone to jail on charges of smuggling snake venom. So, recently when two astrologers Sanjeev Thakur and Sakshi Thakur came in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, they made predictions about the personal lives of all the contestants.

Earlier, they predicted that the actress will have a baby this year but Vicky Jain is late in having a child, after which questions were raised on their own astrology. Now something similar happened with Elvish Yadav. Sanjeev Thakur said to YouTuber ‘Elvish, keep the upper buttons of your shirt closed.’ So he showed his T-shirt and said, ‘There are no buttons in this.’

So the astrologer said that whenever he wears, he should keep it closed, ‘Elvish, your Saturn’s Mahadasha has started from January 2024.’ On this the contestant said, ‘No no, my Mahadasha of Guru is going on till 2039, after that Saturn’s Mahadasha will run for 16 years.’ After this Krushna said, ‘I had already said that can anyone speak before Elvish, he creates his own Mahadasha.’ Elvish told that he already knows about this.