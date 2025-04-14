Rubina Dilaik And Asim Riaz Got Into A Serious Fight In ‘Battleground’ Over His ‘This Is Not A Serial’ Comment

Popular small screen actor and ‘Choti Bahu’ fame Rubina Dilaik has returned to the screen a year after the birth of her twin daughters. On one hand she is seen on TV and on the other hand she is also creating a stir on OTT. Her charm is being seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ as well as in her new show ‘Battleground’. However, in this reality show, she got into a fight with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz. There was a lot of argument between the two, the video of which has now surfaced on social media.

Rubina Dilaik

The fight got so intense that the actress also warned him not to cross his limits. But Asim, who was fuming in anger, was not going to listen to anyone. Let us tell you the reality show ‘Battleground’, has been in the news for a long time now. In one of the episodes, there was a task between Asim Riaz and Abhishek Malhan, in which the YouTuber got badly injured in the shoulder and he was replaced by Luv Kataria.

Asim Riaz

In the latest promo of the show, a girl from Asim Riaz’s team is in the field against a girl from the other team. Here Asim guides her how to do it. But his team player Chandni did not listen to him at all. He got angry at this and said, ‘What is this, you are using force brother. No one here knows the game. What kind of attitude do you have? What have you achieved brother?’

Rubina Dilaik

To this, Rubina Dilaik told Asim, ‘You are breaking her confidence.’ So the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up replied, ‘Am I breaking her confidence or is she making me feel that I am not presenting myself. By the way, this is not a serial.’ Asim said this ‘serial’ thing many times and the actress was seen stopping him. She told him not to go in that direction. The show’s host and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan asked Asim to apologize to Rubina.