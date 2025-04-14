Katy Perry Became First Singer to Sing In Space, Will Go To Space In Billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Rocket

Soon a big achievement is going to be added to the name of famous pop star Katy Perry as she is going to become the first singer to sing in space. Yes, let us tell you that Katy Perry is all set to join an all-female group to touch the frontier of space. It is being reported that she will go to space with 5 female members in billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rocket. The singer of ‘Firework’ and ‘California Girls’ will be taken more than 100 kilometers above the surface of the Earth in a rocket of the Amazon founder’s space company ‘Blue Origin’.

Katy Perry

Let us tell you that Katy Perry will be accompanied by Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, TV presenter Gayle King, human rights activist Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Karian Flynn and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe. It is being said that the part of the New Shepard program, which is named NS-31. The singer gave her fans a glimpse of the capsule that will take her and five other women to space.

Katy Perry

In the video shared by Katy Perry, she is seen in a blue spacesuit and showed the inside view of the capsule, in which she, Jeff Bezos Fiancee Lauren Sanchez who is a helicopter pilot and also a former TV journalist and other women have been training for the last few days. Along with this, the singer also zoomed in on her seat, number-2, in the video and gave a glimpse of it, saying that her call name is ‘Feather’.

Katy Perry

It is being reported that Katy Perry and this team of women will go on a 10-minute space flight from West Texas. It will reach a maximum altitude of 100 km from the Earth and cross the Karman Line, which is internationally considered the boundary of space. In space, Katy Perry and her all-women team will remain in zero gravity for 4 minutes. After this, the capsule will land back on Earth with the help of three parachutes.