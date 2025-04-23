Karisma Kapoor Recreates Iconic ‘Le Gayi’ Dance, Fans Call Her ‘Princess Of Bollywood’

Karisma Kapoor proved once again why she’s still Bollywood’s dancing queen. The actor recently lit up the stage with an impromptu performance of her iconic number Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai at a FICCI event. The spontaneous act sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy, with a video of the moment quickly going viral on social media.

Dressed in a striking apple green satin skirt paired with a light blouse and a matching long coat, Karisma owned the spotlight. As the familiar beats of the 1997 hit filled the venue, she danced with the same infectious energy that made the original song a cult favourite — earning loud cheers from the audience.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing online. While some called her “gorgeous like a diamond” and “heroine no. 1”, others hailed her timeless charm, writing, “Looking younger than her sister,” and “Finally a post on a real star.” One fan even gave a shoutout to choreographer Shiamak Davar, crediting him for the song’s unforgettable moves.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra, was released in 1997 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in a love triangle set against the backdrop of dance and theatre. The film won three National Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Karisma and Best Choreography for Davar. In February this year, the film made a nostalgic return to cinemas with a special re-release.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the Netflix mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, where she played Shehnaz Noorani, a former actress vying for power at an elite Delhi club. She’ll next be seen in the web series Brown opposite Surya Sharma.