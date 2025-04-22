‘My Mother Threw My Clothes Out of House, My Father Beat Me’, Usha Nadkarni Opened Up On Facing Difficulties In Her Life

Veteran small screen actress Usha Nadkarni, popularly known for her role as Savita Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta serial, is once again in the news headlines. Known for her powerful work in Hindi and Marathi television, recently opened up about her difficult journey in the world of entertainment. Despite her passion for drama and dance since her childhood, Usha faced strong opposition from her family, especially her parents.

Usha Nadkarni

The actress recently shared a childhood memory when her father punished her for attending Ganpati celebrations at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s house. In a conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Usha revealed how Lata Mangeshkar lived in the same neighbourhood as her during her childhood. Every year, the Mangeshkars would host grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that included processions and dances.

Usha Nadkarni

Talking about not being allowed to attend the celebrations, Usha said, ‘In my childhood, where we used to live in Nana Chowk earlier, we had a small 10 by 10 shop… Lata Mangeshkar used to live next door. So they had a big Ganpati there… If Papa used to find me there, he beat me and dragged me home. Papa has beaten me a lot… He used to beat one child, and the other three would run away.’

Usha Nadkarni

Usha said that her father was strict, but her mother was also against her acting. Her mother was afraid that joining theatre and dance could harm her daughter’s reputation and marriage prospects. She told, ‘One day my mother picked up all my clothes and threw them outside the house and said that if I wanted to act in plays, then I should leave home’.