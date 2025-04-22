Kanye West Opened Up On Checking And Re-enacting Scenes He Saw In His Late Mother’s Dirty Magazine With Cousin

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, is often in the discussions for his comments. He recently made a shocking revelation regarding his childhood and relationship with his cousins. In a recent conversation, he revealed that he had a physical relationship with one of his cousins. Kanye, who has been surprising people with his strange tweets, wrote on Twitter that he had physical relations with his cousin brother, who is now in jail.

Let us tell you that Kanye narrated this anecdote while releasing a clip of the music video for his new track ‘Cousins’. In the shocking post, the 24-time Grammy winner West talked about watching his late mother, Donda’s ‘dirty magazines’ in his teens. West said that he then showed those magazines to his cousin, and then he acted out whatever he saw in that magazine.

West further wrote in his post, ‘This song Cousins is about my cousin brother, who is serving a life sentence for killing a pregnant woman.’ Kanye West said that a few years ago, he had told his brother that they would no longer see dirty magazines together. The Gold Digger rapper further said, ‘Maybe my soul felt and I felt that it was my mistake that I showed him those dirty magazines at the age of 6 and then we did whatever we saw.’

He further said, ‘My father had Playboy magazines, but the magazines I found on top of my mother’s cupboard were different.’ He has clearly written in his tweet what he did with his cousin till the age of 14. West shared some of his bizarre childhood experiences and said, “Hanging out with my cousin reading dirty magazines. We saw some n***as kissing, and we didn’t know what it meant. Then we started reenacting everything we saw.”