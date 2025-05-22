Ram Gopal Varma Schooled By Netizens For Making Vulgar Comments On Kiara Advani’s Look In War 2, Deets Inside

The teaser of the action-thriller ‘War 2’ directed by Brahmastra fame Ayan Mukherjee was released recently. In this teaser, Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR are face to face, while the mom-to-be and beautiful actress Kiara Advani is seen as the lead heroine. In the 1 minute 34 second video, her glimpse has been seen at a total of 2 places, in which she is seen in a very glamorous avatar.

Kiara Advani In War 2

In one shot, the actress is wearing a golden color bikini, which is going viral on social media. But Bollywood’s well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made a vulgar tweet about Kiara, after which he was so insulted that he had to delete the post. Let us tell you that Ram Gopal Varma may have deleted his vulgar tweet about Kiara Advani, but its screenshots spread like fire on the internet.

Ram Gopal Varma

Let us tell you that Ram Gopal Varma shared Kiara Advani’s photo on X handle and wrote, ‘If this war between Hrithik and Junior NTR is to decide who gets her ‘back’ instead of the country and society, then this part (second part of the film) will prove to be a ‘backbuster’. ‘War 2’ is the sixth film of the YRF spy universe. It is the sequel to ‘War’, which was released in 2019, and is set to release in theaters on August 14, 2025.

War 2

Apart from Hrithik, Junior NTR, and Kiara, Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in this upcoming film. Users lashed out at the filmmaker. One user wrote that he has lost his temper, while another said, ‘And he is saying this publicly… can you imagine how he is personally?’ One user wrote, ‘You will not post anything like this.’ Some users are also calling him a ‘perverted old man’