Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sindoor Look From Cannes Film Festival In Red Saree Making People Crazy, Pictures Inside

After Urvashi Rautela, Anushka Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, Aditi Rao Hydari has also reached the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She has shared her beautiful pictures on the internet, and seeing them, everyone is praising her. Her husband and actor Siddharth are also unable to take their eyes off her. However, the photos are not from the red carpet, but from the beach, where she is winning everyone’s heart as a complete Indian woman.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Every time actresses are seen in gowns at the Cannes Film Festival. But this time, Aditi Rao Hydari chose an Indian saree. Wearing a red saree, she is seen posing on the beach. Along with this, the sindoor in her hairline is also making everyone crazy. She has also put a bindi on her forehead and has also carried matching jewellery with her attire, which made her even more beautiful.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Everyone has showered love on this post. Her husband and Bollywood actor Siddharth has showered love on the actress with a red heart emoji. One of her fan pages has also made a beautiful comment, writing, ‘Adu has applied sindoor for you.’ Actors Abhay Verma, Nitanshi Goyal, and Arpita Chakraborty, among others, praised the beauty of the actress. One user wrote, ‘Sindoor is enhancing your beauty.’

Aditi Rao Hydari

Praising the actress, one user wrote, ‘The sindoor you have applied is bringing life to this whole look.’ One expressed surprise and wrote, ‘Wow sindoor. So beautiful.’ One wrote, ‘You are looking very beautiful with this sindoor look.’ Let us tell you that Aditi Rao Hydari married Siddharth in 2024 in Wanaparthi, Telangana. This was the second marriage for both. They were divorced from their first partner and had been dating each other for a long time.