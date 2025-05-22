Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Iconic Cannes Film Festival 2025 Look Made People Crazy With Sindoor, Deets Inside

After Aditi Rao Hydari, now beautiful Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also caught everyone’s attention at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Everyone was eagerly waiting for her entry on the red carpet. The special thing is that this time, she has given a strong reply to the divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan. Actually, this time Aishwarya was seen in this event with sindoor, which is a symbol of marital bliss in Indian culture.

For the past year, all kinds of news have been coming about the relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. By the way, it is also interesting that before Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari had also posed in the same style with sindoor, at the Cannes Film Festival. Then, fans were praising Aditi’s love for her husband Siddharth, and now Aishwarya Rai is in the news.

Some pictures of Aishwarya Rai have surfaced on the internet, in which she is posing on the red carpet. In some pictures, she is seen waving her hand, and in some, she is seen saying Namaste. Her pictures have also been shared by Bollywood’s veteran fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya’s fans are calling these pictures a strong reply to those haters, who have been claiming for the past year that Aishwarya and Abhishek are going to get divorced.

Let us tell you that some people were even saying that there is constant tension between the Bachchan family and daughter-in-law Aishwarya. It is also said that Aishwarya has left her in-laws’ house and shifted to her maternal home. However, now seeing the sindoor, everyone is definitely speechless. Everyone’s heart has melted after seeing Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and is falling in love with her beauty. One user wrote, ‘The real diva of Cannes.’