Abhishek Bachchan Seen On A Dinner Date With Jaya Bachchan And Diana Penty, People Raising Questions on Actress’s Presence

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is spreading her charm on the red carpet of Cannes 2025 with sindoor, her husband went out for a family dinner in Mumbai. Some pictures of last night have surfaced on the internet, in which Abhishek was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and actress Diana Penty. Several videos and photos of their dinner are going viral on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan On Dinner

Let us tell you that Abhishek Bachchan went out for dinner with the family on Wednesday night. During this, his mother, Jaya Bachchan, was also with him, but one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the presence of actress Diana Penty. A question is also arising in the minds of the fans about what Diana is doing with him! Well. Their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Diana Penty

While the family was having a family dinner, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen flaunting on the red carpet of Cannes 2025. Wearing a white colored saree, pink ruby ​​​​jewellery on it, and sindoor in her hairline, Aishwarya wreaked havoc in Cannes. Fans are very happy with her look and are not tired of praising her beauty. With this, she has also answered the questions of all those speculating about her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan

By applying sindoor in her hairline, Aishwarya has officially denied the divorce rumours with husband Abhishek Bacchan that too from an international platform. Recently, her dance video with her husband also went viral, in which both were seen with daughter Aaradhya on her top track ‘Kajara Re’. Her beautiful pictures and videos from Cannes are also going immensely viral on the internet and attracting people’s attention towards the actress. Fans are showering love on the actress and praising her beauty.