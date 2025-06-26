Karisma Kapoor Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes Amid Difficult Month After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Actor Karisma Kapoor expressed her gratitude to fans and well-wishers who reached out with love on her 51st birthday, which came during a personally challenging time. The actor has been mourning the sudden demise of her ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12 during a polo match in England.

Karisma’s quiet note of thanks

On Thursday, Karisma took to her Instagram Stories to share a brief but heartfelt message, writing, “Thank you everyone for ur warm wishes and support ❤️.”

This marks the first public note Karisma has shared since Sunjay’s passing. She had earlier attended both the funeral and prayer meet in New Delhi, accompanied by her children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Kareena Kapoor’s emotional birthday tribute

On Wednesday, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a touching note on Karisma’s birthday, acknowledging the emotional turmoil the family has faced. Alongside a photo of Karisma with her children, Kareena wrote, “This is my most favourite picture of you both ❤️… To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe… It’s been a tough year for us.”

She added, “But you know what … as they say tough times don’t last … the toughest sisters do…To my sister, my mother, my best friend … Happy birthday My Lolo ❤️ @therealkarismakapoor.”

Sunjay Kapur’s tragic passing

Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack while playing a polo match in England. According to friend and business associate Suhel Seth, a bee flew into Sunjay’s mouth mid-game, reportedly causing a blockage in his windpipe, which may have led to the fatal heart attack. His company, Sona Comstar, confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack but refrained from disclosing further details.

Karisma and Sunjay were married in 2003 and share two children. The couple legally separated in 2016 following a mutual divorce filing in 2014.