Kareena Kapoor Wished Her Sister Karisma Kapoor On Her 51st Birthday Through An Emotional Post, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 51st birthday today. On this occasion, her sister Kareena Kapoor has posted an emotional and loving post. In which she has also mentioned the bad times they faced in these 6 months. Along with this, she has wished her a happy birthday. However, she has also expressed hope that the coming time will be good and they will emerge stronger together.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor has posted a throwback photo of Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. On Wednesday, 25 June, on the birthday of sister Lolo, she wrote a beautiful post, ‘This photo of both of you is my favorite, to the strongest and best girl in the universe … This year has been full of difficulties for us. But you know, as it is said that difficult times do not last long. To my sister, my mother, my best friend … Happy Birthday Lolo.’

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

In this post, Kareena Kapoor has mentioned everything from the accident with Saif Ali Khan to the death of Sanjay Kapoor. These two moments have been the most difficult for the family. In this post, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ileana D’Cruz, Kanika Kapoor, Kubra Sait, Saba Pataudi, Zoya Akhtar, among others, have showered love and congratulations on Karisma Kapoor. However, people have reacted after seeing Saif, and all eyes were on him.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Seeing Saif Ali Khan in Kareena Kapoor’s post, a user asked, ‘Who is the other guy, Gulshan Grover?’ One asked, ‘Gulshan Grover is also looking good.’ One wrote, ‘I first thought, why is Gulshan Grover in this photo but later I realized that it is Saif.’ One wrote, ‘Is this Undertaker with him?’ One asked, ‘Why is Saif Ali Khan in this photo? It is Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, right?’