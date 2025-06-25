Amitabh Bachchan Using Plastic Sheets To Cover Up His 100 Crore Bungalow ‘Jalsa’ Amid Mumbai Rains

Big B of the entertainment industry, aka Amitabh Bachchan, is the emperor of Bollywood. He has ruled the Hindi film industry for many decades. He has earned everything from name and money to status and fame. And crores of rupees too. Big B lives with his family in ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai. The price of this bungalow is said to be Rs 100 crore, but when it comes to rain, Big B also adopts ‘desi jugaad’. This is not something that we are claiming, but it is claimed in a video that is going viral.

Let us tell you that Monsoon rains have started in Mumbai, and to protect his house from rain, Amitabh Bachchan has covered the bungalow with plastic sheets. In the video posted on Instagram, Big B’s house can be seen completely covered with plastic sheets. This has been done to protect it from rain. No,w users are having a lot of fun with this video and are making funny comments about house safety.

One user took a dig at Amitabh Bachchan and wrote in the comment section, ‘Plastic only stops water, be it a hut or Ambani.’ Another said, ‘No matter how rich you are, everyone has this desi Jugaad to save themselves from rain.’ One wrote, ‘Do they do this to save their paint?’ 82-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media these days and is busy promoting his son Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Kalidhar Lapata’ a lot.

He is also giving a befitting reply to trolls who took a dig at him on Twitter. Big B has been tweeting ‘one-liners’ on social media for many days. In which only one word was written, and maybe hurting trolls too. Sometimes he used to write ‘Chalo’ and sometimes ‘Soch’. Fans were also confused as to what context he was writing such tweets.