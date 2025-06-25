Are Fatima Sana Shaikh And Vijay Varma Dating? A Viral Video Is Increasing The Relationship Rumours

These days, a video is going viral on social media, looking which it seems that Vijay Varma has found love again! If reports are to be believed, the actor is now dating Fatima Sana Shaikh. It all started when the two were recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a cafe in Mumbai. The two were reportedly seen laughing and hugging each other. Since then, there has been talk of their affair in the town.

Vijay Varma

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s video is going viral on social media. After the video went viral, netizens are wondering if they are in a relationship! However, neither Vijay nor Fatima has reacted to the link-up rumours yet. But users say that something is definitely cooking between them. However, neither we nor the team of any of the actors has accepted this rumour.

Fatima Shaikh

It is known that Vijay and Fatima are working together in the upcoming movie ‘Gustakh Ishq’. It is directed by Vibhu Puri. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. This is the third film produced by Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, which he founded in September 2023. Vijay was previously in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. They were seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Vijay Varma

The film was released in June 2023. There were speculations about their relationship for several months, then Tamannaah confirmed the relationship in an interview with one of the media houses. But fans were shocked when they separated in March this year. A source told that even though they separated, the respect for each other is intact and there are plans to remain friends. However, the two have not been seen together after the breakup. They were seen separately, even though they were under the same roof at Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha’s Holi party.