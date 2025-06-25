Aarti Singh Seen Bargaining With Vegetable Vendor On Cart For Vegetables, Check The Pictures Inside

Govinda’s niece and small screen actress Aarti Singh was recently seen buying vegetables in the market with her husband Deepak Chauhan. She was bargaining with the vegetable vendors on the cart and was choosing the vegetables herself. A video of Aarti and Deepak has also surfaced on the internet, which has surprised the fans. They cannot believe that the wife of a millionaire is going and buying vegetables herself.

Let us tell you that Aarti Singh has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen buying vegetables from a vegetable vendor on the roadside. Husband Deepak Chauhan is also with her. Sharing the video, Aarti has written, ‘My Sunday, buying vegetables is therapy for me… and cooking. And yes, Deepak Chauhan happily does this with me because the house is ours. And if both of us handle some household work together, then love increases. Do you agree?’

Many comments are coming from users on this video of Aarti Singh. One user wrote, ‘This is called partnership.’ A user commented, ‘Do you buy vegetables yourself? One user said, ‘I am shocked to see you buying vegetables today. You must be doing all the work of a servant in the house of big people, but it felt good. May Guru ji keep you happy always.’ One wrote, ‘It was very nice to see that you guys are buying vegetables from a local vendor.’

Aarti married Deepak Chauhan, a businessman, on 25 April 2024. He owns an event management company and has a business worth crores. Apart from this, he is also the brand ambassador of Road Safety World Series. Aarti and Deepak had an arranged marriage. Talking about her career, Aarti appeared as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and has been away from acting since then. However, she appeared in ‘Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment’ with brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah.