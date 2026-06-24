Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s Youngest Contestant Ruhanika Dhawan Buys Her First Car at 18, Calls It a Dream Come True

Actress Ruhanika Dhawan is celebrating a major milestone in her life. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, who is also the youngest contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has purchased her first car at the age of 18 and shared the special moment with her fans on social media. Ruhanika posted a heartwarming video from the car delivery ceremony, capturing the excitement of achieving one of her long-cherished dreams. The actress visited the showroom with her family and pet dog, making the occasion even more memorable.

Ruhanika Dhawan

Ruhanika Dhawan Bought Her First Car

Dressed elegantly in a saree and adorned with a traditional gajra, she was seen celebrating the achievement with her loved ones. Sharing the video, Ruhanika penned an emotional note reflecting on her journey and the hard work that went into turning her dream into reality. “Dreamt it. Worked for it. Achieved it.” she wrote, adding that seeing a car from her wishlist become a reality felt surreal. The actress expressed gratitude to her parents, mentors, teachers, brands, and everyone who believed in her and supported her throughout her journey.

Ruhanika Dhawan

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She further shared that the achievement symbolized much more than simply owning a car. For her, it represents years of dedication, perseverance, and the opportunities she received along the way. The post quickly garnered attention from fans and industry colleagues. Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who played Ruhanika’s on-screen mother in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was among the first to congratulate her and shower her with blessings.

Ruhanika Dhawan

Apart from celebrating this personal milestone, Ruhanika is also making headlines for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the popular stunt-based reality show features contestants from diverse backgrounds pushing their limits through challenging tasks and adventurous stunts. As the youngest contestant this season, Ruhanika brings fresh energy to the competition and is set to test both her physical and mental strength.

Ruhanika Dhawan

Interestingly, the actress joined the show immediately after completing her first-semester examinations, choosing to embrace the opportunity rather than take a break. The shooting for the season has already concluded, and Ruhanika has since returned home after completing her journey on the show.