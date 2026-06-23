Shilpa Shinde Sparks Debate Again Describing Herself Conservative, Says Smoking and Revealing Clothes Don’t Define Women’s Empowerment

Actress Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself at the center of a debate. After recently making headlines for admitting that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, the actress is now drawing attention for her views on feminism, women’s empowerment, and modern lifestyles. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Shilpa Shinde shared her personal beliefs, describing herself as “somewhat conservative” when it comes to certain social issues.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde Sparks Debate

The actress stated that she does not like seeing women and girls smoke, emphasizing that it is purely her personal opinion. “Honestly, I am a bit conservative. To tell the truth, I do not like women and girls smoking. This is my personal opinion, which is why I say I am somewhat conservative on this matter,” she said. Shilpa further clarified that she does not associate habits such as smoking, drinking alcohol, or wearing specific types of clothing with boldness or empowerment.

Shilpa Shinde

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According to her, these choices should not be considered benchmarks for a woman’s confidence or strength. “Boldness is something else entirely. Just because someone smokes cigarettes, drinks alcohol, or wears certain clothes, it doesn’t mean they are bold. That is not what it means,” she remarked. The actress also spoke about women’s attire and stressed that clothing and mindset should not be linked.

Shilpa Shinde

While revealing that she personally likes women wearing sarees, she maintained that her opinion is not about fashion choices but about individuality and self-awareness. “I like it when women wear sarees, but I am not talking about clothes. A woman should know herself, her values, and her identity. That is what matters,” Shilpa said.

Shilpa Shinde

She added that many young women mistakenly believe that wearing short or revealing outfits automatically makes them appear bolder, which she disagrees with. “You can wear a saree or modern clothes, whatever you choose. Your clothes do not define your mindset, and your mindset does not depend on your clothes,” she explained. Shilpa’s remarks have triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported her perspective, saying that confidence and empowerment come from within, others argued that women should have the freedom to express themselves in any way they choose without being judged.