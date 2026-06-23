Ektaa Kapoor Explains Why Kangana Ranaut Won’t Return for Lock Upp 2, Says Show Has Been Completely Reinvented

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has finally addressed the question that many fans of Lock Upp have been asking ever since the second season was announced: why isn’t Kangana Ranaut returning as host? The television and OTT producer revealed that the decision was not the result of any disagreement but rather a consequence of the show’s complete creative overhaul as it prepares for its Netflix debut.

Speaking at the launch event of Lock Upp Season 2, Ektaa explained that the reality show has undergone such extensive changes that very little remains from the original format that premiered in 2022. According to her, the upcoming season is designed as a fresh product with a new identity, making it necessary to move away from several elements associated with the first edition.

“The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed,” Ektaa said while discussing Kangana’s absence. She added that the original jailer-judge structure has been reworked and that the makers wanted audiences to experience the show as something entirely new rather than a continuation of the earlier version. As a result, neither the previous host nor other familiar elements have been retained.

The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and became one of the most talked-about reality shows in the digital space. Premiering on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022, the show featured controversial contestants living inside a prison-like environment while competing in tasks and revealing personal secrets. Comedian Munawar Faruqui eventually emerged as the winner of the inaugural season.

However, four years later, the reality franchise is returning in a very different form. The new season, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, will stream exclusively on Netflix, marking a major shift from its previous platform. The move is expected to introduce the show to a broader audience while giving it a fresh visual and creative identity.

In place of Kangana, the makers have brought in filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh as the new faces of the franchise. Promotional material released by Netflix has already confirmed the duo’s involvement, with both hosts appearing in teaser campaigns for the upcoming season.

Ektaa emphasised that the change in hosts should not be viewed as a reflection on Kangana’s contribution to the show. Instead, she suggested that the actor would likely understand the reasoning behind the decision because the current version bears little resemblance to the one she helped popularise. According to the producer, retaining elements from the old format would have diluted the show’s attempt to establish a new brand identity.

The revamped season is expected to feature 14 celebrity contestants, many of whom are already generating buzz across entertainment circles. Reports suggest that personalities such as Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde are among the contestants being linked to the show, although the complete list remains under wraps.

Netflix has also adopted an unconventional promotional strategy ahead of the premiere. In recent weeks, masked “qaidis” have appeared in public spaces and on social media, creating curiosity about the identities of the contestants and the direction of the new season. The campaign has helped generate anticipation ahead of the show’s launch.

Kangana herself has not publicly commented in detail on her exit from the franchise. The actor remains busy with her political responsibilities and film commitments, while Lock Upp moves into its next phase under a new creative direction.

With a new platform, new hosts and a reimagined format, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa appears determined to reinvent itself rather than rely on nostalgia. Whether audiences embrace the changes remains to be seen, but Ektaa Kapoor has made one thing clear: Season 2 is not intended to be a continuation of the old show. It is being positioned as an entirely new experience, and that is the primary reason Kangana Ranaut will not be returning as host.