Launch of Jail Radio Jockey Training Program in District Jail, Karnal

By Pranav Chandhok

20 inmates, including 3 women, begin training as radio jockeys for Tinka Jail Radio in District Jail, Karnal.

Collaboration with Tinka Tinka Foundation to expand Haryana’s pioneering jail radio initiative.

Jail Radio in Haryana has transformed prisons since its inception in 2021.

Vital role during COVID-19, offering inmates hope, information, and connection.

Featured in “Radio in Prison” published by National Book Trust (NBT), documenting its impact.

A New Chapter in Karnal Jail

A group of 20 inmates have arrived at the office of the Jail Superintendent in District Jail, Karnal, eager to begin their training as radio jockeys. This marks the next phase of the Jail Radio initiative in Haryana, where prison administration, in partnership with Tinka Tinka Foundation, is empowering inmates with skills in broadcasting, communication, and creative expression.

The training program is designed to teach technical skills and instill confidence, discipline and a sense of responsibility among participants. For the three women inmates included in this batch, it is a rare opportunity to voice their thoughts and contribute meaningfully to prison life. These inmates will be trained by Professor (Dr.) Vartika Nanda, Head, Department of Journalism, Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University and Founder, Tinka Tinka Foundation. She had conceptualised prison radio in the state of Haryana in 2020.

History of Jail Radio in Haryana

Haryana became the first state in India to establish a structured jail radio system in 2020. Initiated in District Jail, Panipat, the initiative is spearheaded by Shri Alok Mittal (IPS), DG Prisons, Haryana in collaboration with Tinka Tinka Foundation.

Today, Tinka Jail radio has expanded across prisons in the state, creating a network of inmate-run stations that broadcast programs on health, education, culture, and rehabilitation. The initiative has been hailed as a model of prison reform, combining creativity with correctional philosophy.

Significance and Impact of Jail Radio

Jail radio is more than entertainment. It is a tool of transformation. It has empowered inmates with new skills, given them confidence, and a sense of purpose, helped in community building, fostering dialogue and connection among inmates, and supported in combating combat isolation and depression by sharing their stories. According to the Superintendent of the Jail, Shri Lakhbir Singh Brar, “Jail radio has proven its worth in improving mental health and the overall atmosphere in the jails. Each day, inmates eagerly look forward to our broadcasts.”

International Recognition

Tinka Jail Radio initiative has been showcased at international conferences on prison reform and correctional innovation. Experts from across the world have praised Haryana’s model for its unique blend of creativity and rehabilitation.

“Radio in Prison” – National Book Trust Publication

The success of jail radio has been documented in the book “Radio in Prison” published by the National Book Trust (NBT). This publication captures the stories, struggles, and successes of inmates who became radio jockeys, offering readers a glimpse into how sound waves can break barriers of silence and despair. The book stands as a testimony to the power of communication in correctional spaces, and Karnal’s new training program adds another chapter to this inspiring journey.

Looking Ahead

The re-launch of jail radio jockey training in Karnal is not just a program, it is a movement towards reform, rehabilitation, and reintegration. By giving inmates a voice, Haryana’s prison administration is reshaping the narrative of incarceration from punishment to transformation.

As these 20 inmates step into the world of broadcasting, they carry with them the promise of hope, creativity, and change. Jail radio is no longer confined in prison walls—it is a symbol of resilience and renewal.