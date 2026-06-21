Swara Bhaskar Shares Unseen Photos With Rahul Gandhi on His Birthday; Calls Him ‘The Most Decent Person in Indian Politics’

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi received birthday wishes from political leaders, celebrities, and supporters across the country on his birthday. Among those who extended warm greetings were actress Swara Bhaskar and actor Kunickaa Sadanand, both of whom took to social media to share heartfelt messages for the Congress MP.

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar Shared Birthday Post

Swara Bhaskar’s birthday post, featuring several pictures with Rahul Gandhi, has particularly grabbed attention online. The actress praised the Congress leader for his resilience and commitment to public service despite years of criticism and political attacks. Swara Bhaskar posted a collection of photographs with Rahul Gandhi on social media. Some of the images were from public events, while others were from personal occasions, including her wedding celebrations.

Swara Bhaskar

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In one of the photographs, Swara is seen presenting a bouquet of roses to Rahul Gandhi. The post quickly gained traction among her followers and sparked discussions across social media platforms. The actress has been vocal about her political views and has previously participated in public campaigns associated with the Congress party, including the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Swara Bhaskar

Along with the photographs, Swara Bhaskar shared an emotional birthday message for Rahul Gandhi. The actress described him as one of the most dignified figures in Indian politics and praised his ability to remain steadfast despite facing criticism, trolling, and political opposition over the years. She also thanked him for what she described as his continued efforts toward issues concerning the country and its citizens.

Swara Bhaskar

This is not the first time Swara Bhaskar has publicly expressed admiration for Rahul Gandhi. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the actress had spoken positively about the initiatives, highlighting Gandhi’s efforts to travel across different regions of India and engage directly with citizens. According to Swara, such large-scale public outreach programs help political leaders understand the concerns and aspirations of people from diverse backgrounds. Actress Kunickaa Sadanand also joined the celebrations by sharing a birthday message for Rahul Gandhi on social media.