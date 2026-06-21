Do You Know Juhi Chawla’s Billionaire In-Laws Family Helped Gujarat Government During Economic Crises? Know The Legacy Behind the Mehta Family

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla is often counted among the wealthiest personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. While much of the public attention around her wealth focuses on her association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the story of the Mehta family’s fortune goes back more than a century and spans continents, industries, and generations.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla’s Husband Built Influential Business Empires

At the center of this remarkable legacy stands industrialist Jay Mehta, husband of Juhi Chawla, whose family built one of the most influential business empires with roots in both India and East Africa. According to various business reports, Juhi Chawla’s estimated net worth runs into thousands of crores, while the Mehta family’s business interests are spread across multiple sectors including sugar, cement, real estate, hospitality, infrastructure, and finance.

Juhi Chawla

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Over the years, Juhi and Jay have also been associated with high-profile investments, including their stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, which significantly increased their public profile beyond the business world. However, the foundation of the family’s wealth was laid decades before the IPL era by Jay Mehta’s grandfather, the legendary businessman Nanji Kalidas Mehta.

Juhi Chawla

Born in Porbandar, Gujarat, Nanji Kalidas Mehta’s journey is often described as one of the most inspiring entrepreneurial success stories of the 20th century. In the early 1900s, as a teenager, he traveled to East Africa in search of opportunities. Arriving with limited resources but immense determination, he initially worked in small shops and learned the fundamentals of trade and commerce. His sharp business instincts soon helped him expand into the trading of textiles, grains, and everyday commodities across East Africa.

Juhi Chawla

One of the lesser-known stories associated with the Mehta family involves the early years of Gujarat after its formation in 1960. Following the division of the erstwhile Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat, the newly formed Gujarat government reportedly faced significant financial and administrative challenges. At the time, many major industrial centers remained within Maharashtra, leaving Gujarat with the task of building its economic infrastructure from the ground up. Business circles and historical accounts have often referred to claims that Nanji Kalidas Mehta extended support during this difficult phase, highlighting the family’s deep connection to Gujarat’s economic development.