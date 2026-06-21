Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy Rumors Intensify After Viral Video; Fans Spot Baby Bump During Success Celebration of Maa Inti Bangaram

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again become the center of attention on social media. This time, the actress is making headlines due to widespread speculation about her personal life after a recent video from a celebration event went viral online. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Maa Inti Bangaram, was recently seen celebrating with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and members of her team.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting

However, it wasn’t just the film’s success that caught fans’ attention. Many social media users claimed to have spotted what appeared to be a baby bump, sparking fresh pregnancy rumors. Videos and photographs from the celebration event quickly circulated across social media platforms, generating intense discussion among fans. In the viral clips, Samantha was seen wearing a casual light blue T-shirt paired with jeans while interacting with guests.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

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Fans closely analyzed the footage, with many speculating that the actress might be expecting her first child. Adding to the buzz, several users pointed out that Raj Nidimoru appeared particularly attentive toward Samantha during the event, helping her navigate through the crowd and ensuring she remained comfortable. While the videos have fueled speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj has publicly addressed the rumors.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

According to media reports, sources close to the couple have claimed that they are entering an exciting new phase in their personal lives. However, no official confirmation has been issued by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, or their representatives regarding the pregnancy reports. Fans are therefore eagerly waiting for a formal statement before drawing conclusions. As is often the case with celebrity rumors, social media discussions have intensified following the viral footage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have frequently been linked together in recent years following their professional collaborations. The duo worked together on acclaimed projects including The Family Man and later Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their growing friendship and professional association often became the subject of entertainment industry discussions. Over time, reports about their alleged relationship gained momentum, though both maintained a largely private stance regarding their personal lives.