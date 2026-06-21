‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ Actress Kanika Maheshwari Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Husband Ankur Ghai

Television actress Kanika Maheshwari, best known for playing Meenakshi Rathi in the hit TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has finally addressed the long-standing rumors surrounding her marriage. For years, reports claimed that the actress had divorced her husband, businessman Ankur Ghai, and was raising their son alone. However, Kanika has now clarified that the reports are completely false. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her relationship status, explaining that although she and her husband once considered separation, they ultimately decided to stay together and continue their marriage.

Kanika Maheshwari

Kanika Maheshwari Opened Up On Divorce Rumours

Speaking about the rumors, Kanika Maheshwari revealed that she felt it was finally time to clear the air after years of speculation. The actress stated that while numerous reports and social media discussions suggested that she and Ankur Ghai had divorced, the reality is quite different. According to Kanika, there was indeed a period when the couple had considered ending their marriage and had begun discussions about divorce.

Kanika Maheshwari

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However, they later changed their minds and chose not to move forward with the process. Kanika emphasized that she and Ankur are still legally married and remain committed to their relationship. The actress expressed disappointment over how quickly assumptions were made about her personal life. According to Kanika, many people formed opinions based on incomplete information and created narratives about her marriage without understanding the circumstances.

Kanika Maheshwari

She noted that social media often shows only a small glimpse of a person’s life, while the full reality remains unknown to outsiders. Kanika added that it is easy for people to comment on relationships without knowing what individuals are actually going through behind closed doors. One of the main reasons behind the divorce rumors was the fact that Kanika and Ankur have been living separately for work-related reasons.

Kanika Maheshwari

Addressing this issue, the actress explained that Ankur resides in Delhi because of his business commitments, while she lives in Mumbai to pursue her acting career and attend shooting schedules. Kanika clarified that their decision to live in different cities is purely professional and should not be interpreted as a sign of marital problems. She stressed that long-distance arrangements are sometimes necessary when both partners have careers that require them to be in different locations.