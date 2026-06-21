Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Gets New Release Date; Makers Unveil Actor’s Double Avatar Ahead of Grand Theatrical Release

The wait is finally over for fans of Kannada superstar Yash. After multiple postponements and months of speculation, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups have officially announced the film’s new release date. The highly anticipated action drama is now scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. Along with the release date announcement, the makers also unveiled a striking new poster featuring Yash in a never-seen-before double avatar, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

Toxic

Yash Reveals New Poster Featuring Dual Roles

The latest poster showcases Yash in two distinct looks, reportedly representing the characters Raya and Tiktok. The intense visual has sparked curiosity among movie lovers, with many trying to decode the significance of the dual appearance. Sharing the poster on social media, Yash posted a cryptic message that immediately caught fans’ attention. The actor chose to unveil the poster on Father’s Day, making the reveal even more special for his followers.

Toxic

Also Read: Ram Charan and Upasana Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara’s Face on Her Birthday; Fans Say She Looks Just Like Her Mother

Within minutes of its release, the poster began trending online, with fans praising Yash’s powerful screen presence and eagerly discussing the film’s storyline. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has had one of the most discussed release schedules in recent times. The film was initially expected to arrive in theatres in April 2025. However, production timelines and scheduling adjustments resulted in several postponements.

Toxic

Over time, the release date was shifted multiple times before finally landing on August 26, 2026. These repeated changes left fans anxious about when they would finally get to watch one of Yash’s most ambitious projects. The latest announcement has now brought much-needed clarity and excitement among audiences eagerly waiting for the film. The makers have strategically chosen the festive Onam season for the film’s theatrical release.

Toxic

Industry observers believe that the holiday period could significantly benefit the film’s box-office performance, especially in South India where festive releases often attract large audiences. Given Yash’s massive popularity following the success of the KGF franchise, expectations from Toxic remain exceptionally high. Reports suggest that Toxic is being mounted on a grand scale with an estimated budget ranging between ₹800 crore and ₹850 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.