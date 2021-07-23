People are crazy behind the glittering world of Bollywood and many people come to this place to become a big name. However, many people who come with the dream of becoming big in this industry to get caught in the clutches of people who do wrong things. Recently one such person has been arrested from Dadar who used to supply girls in the name of industry. According to reports, this man used to traffic girls by luring them. This man used to call himself the event manager and used to promise to get work in Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s film. After this, the police got information about this and rescued a 17-year-old girl who was brought from West Bengal to Mumbai.

GRP’s SI Dayaneshwar Katkar at Dadar station said that the GRP rescued a 17-year-old girl who was brought to Mumbai from Palashipara in West Bengal on a bluff. The girl was told that she would get a chance to work in Shahrukh’s film. Police have arrested a man who lured the girl by pretending to be an event manager on social media.

Significantly, this is not the first time that people have been cheated or trafficked by promising to get work in a big star’s film. Even before this, many people have done similar wrong things by pretending the names of many Bollywood stars.

