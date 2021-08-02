Bollywood actresses do not lag in any matter, be it their lifestyle or their fashion. These Bollywood actresses wear such expensive clothes or jewelry whose price completely surprises the common man. On the other hand, when an actress gets married, everything from her jewelry to her lehenga is very expensive. But it is said that a new bride leaves no stone unturned in her makeup, in such a situation how can these beautiful actresses of our Bollywood be left behind.

There are many actresses in the film world, who have not only worn expensive clothes or jewelry on the occasion of their marriage, but in their marriage, they wore such expensive mangalsutra whose price will surely blow your senses. Mangalsutra is the one thing that matters the most in married life. Today in this article we are going to tell you about the actresses who wore the most expensive mangalsutra.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is also facing the brunt of Raj Kundra’s arrest. Along with Raj Kundra, his wife Shilpa Shetty is also being trolled a lot on social media. But in the Bollywood industry, Shilpa Shetty is one of those actresses who are second to none in any sense, whether it is fashion or living. On her wedding day too, Shilpa was looking very beautiful in a red lehenga. Shilpa Shetty married London-based businessman Raj Kundra on 22 November 2009. Let us tell you that the mangalsutra that Shilpa Shetty wore at her wedding was worth around Rs 30 lakh. By the way, Raj Kundra often gives expensive gifts to Shilpa Shetty.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looked very beautiful at her wedding. Her every look was becoming very viral on social media. Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Italy in the year 2017. In the marriage of both of them, only their close people attended. But money was wasted like water in Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding. The mangalsutra that Virat wore to Anushka had a sleek but big pendant that was diamond-studded. Its price is said to be around 52 lakhs.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Like Anushka and Virat, the marriage of Deepika and Ranveer Singh was also very much discussed. Deepika’s look was praised everywhere. Both of them got married in Italy. Very few people from Bollywood attended their wedding. The mangalsutra that Ranveer Singh wore to Deepika Padukone is made in a stunning design with solitaire. According to reports, the price of Deepika’s mangalsutra was Rs 20 lakh.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor got married in Mumbai itself. On 8 May 2018, she married her boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Sonam looked very beautiful in a red-colored lehenga at her wedding. This lehenga of his was about 90 lakhs. But the mangalsutra that Anand Ahuja wore to her at the wedding cost only 50 thousand rupees.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra married foreigner Munde Nick Jonas in the year 2018. They were married in Udaipur. Priyanka Chopra looked so beautiful during her wedding that her look was being discussed everywhere. Everything from Priyanka Chopra’s jewelry to her dress was worth millions. The mangalsutra that Nick wore to Priyanka during the wedding was worth Rs 21 lakh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding is one of the most expensive weddings in Bollywood. Not only did Aishwarya Rai wear jewelry worth crores in her wedding, but Abhishek wore a three-piece diamond mangalsutra to Aishwarya. The cost of that mangalsutra was about 45 lakh rupees.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, who won everyone’s heart with her smile and expression, also married Dr. Nene with much fanfare. According to reports, the mangalsutra that Madhuri wore in her wedding was worth close to eight lakhs.

https://www.womansera.com/actor-kushal-tandon-suffered-a-loss-of-25-lakhs-a-restaurant-broken-due-to-heavy-rains-in-mumbai-check-the-post-to-know-more/

Karishma Kapoor

The marriage of Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor may have been broken, but let us tell you that Karisma married Sanjay Kapoor in very pomp and royal style. The mangalsutra worn by businessman Sanjay Kapoor to Karisma was worth about Rs 17 lakh.