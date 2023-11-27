Manoj Muntashir Acknowledges Not Recognising Errors In Adipurush Dialogues Initially

In a recent statement, Manoj Muntashir addressed the Adipurush controversy, acknowledging that he disappointed his fans and expressing his wholehearted willingness to admit his mistake.

In a recent session at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2023, Manoj Muntashir Shukla addressed the Adipurush controversy, where the film, directed by Om Raut and featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, received widespread criticism for various aspects. Notably, the dialogues crafted by Manoj Muntashir drew particular scrutiny, especially for the use of what was deemed as “pedestrian language” for Hindu gods, particularly Hanuman.

During this session, Manoj expressed his recognition of disappointing his fans and wholeheartedly acknowledged his mistake in the controversy surrounding Adipurush.

Manoj Muntashir Reflects on Past Creations and Admits Mistake

During a recent session at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2023, Manoj Muntashir reflected on his past creations, including “Galliyan,” dialogues and songs for Baahubali, “Teri Mitti,” and “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain.” He expressed that, at the time of crafting these compositions, he never questioned why people resonated with and cherished them. Addressing the controversy surrounding Adipurush, he asserted, “So, how could I now enquire why they might have complaints against me? I respect all your complaints, and I can confidently affirm that each one of your complaints is valid and true, devoid of any fault,” prompting resounding applause from the audience.

When questioned about the error on his part, Manoj explained that he didn’t recognize it as a mistake at the time. He emphasized that mistakes become apparent only during retrospection. He further conveyed his confidence that the audience understands that a mistake is just one page, and the relationship is the entire book. According to him, the audience recognizes that if ink spills on a page, it may stain, so the solution is to tear that page and discard it, not to discard the entire book.

Also Read

Salman Khan Spotted With Torn Shoes At Event; Fans Praise His ‘Being Human’ Style

Manoj Muntashir Acknowledges Adipurush Errors, Commits to Praise Lord Ram

When asked why he assumed responsibility for all the errors, he responded poetically, saying, “I faced a turbulent wind; I had to be careful and control myself. I was the final lamp that needed to be lit. I had pledged to deliver a good, great film, ensuring no disappointment. However, in the end, I failed to uphold that promise and disappointed them. So, how can it not be my fault?”

Delving into the extent of fault, he explained the limitations of a dialogue and songwriter in terms of involvement in a film’s production, progression, script, and scene alterations, acknowledging everyone’s boundaries. Despite these limitations, he emphasized that it was a commitment he made to deliver a remarkable film. Now, he is leaving with another promise to keep writing praises for Lord Ram.

Referring to the positive responses garnered by the songs in Adipurush, he stated, “That is the honesty of the people. Where there were shortcomings, they criticized and highlighted the errors. Where there was merit, they acknowledged it. The dialogues you raised objections to were indeed worth objecting to. However, there were also some dialogues that, as a writer, I feel were swept away in the storm and did not reach you. They should have reached you.”