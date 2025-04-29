Mouni Roy Recalls Horror Night: ‘A Stranger Tried To Break Into My Hotel Room At Midnight’

Mouni Roy, who is currently promoting her upcoming horror film The Bhootnii, recently opened up about a spine-chilling real-life experience that left her shaken. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor shared that a stranger once tried to break into her hotel room late at night—a moment she describes as terrifying.

“I was in a small town—I can’t remember exactly which one and I don’t want to name it incorrectly,” she said. “Someone actually stole a key and tried to open my room. Thankfully, I wasn’t alone; I was with my manager. I immediately started screaming when we realised what was happening.”

Mouni criticised the hotel staff’s lax response to the serious security breach. “We tried calling the receptionist. They casually said it must have been housekeeping. I asked them—who from housekeeping opens a door at 12:30 in the night without knocking or ringing the bell?”

The actor, known for her poised public presence, admitted that the incident deeply unsettled her and raised serious questions about hotel security protocols, especially for female actors traveling for work.

Mouni Roy rose to fame through her roles in popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and Naagin. She later transitioned successfully into films, impressing audiences with her performances in Gold and Brahmāstra.

She is now gearing up for The Bhootnii, where she plays a ghost named Mohabbat opposite Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Navneet Malik. It hits theatres on May 1 and will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2.