Mouni Roy Once Again Trolled For Hiding Her Surgery Marks On Her Forehead, Check The Pictures Inside

Small screen actress Mouni Roy started her career on TV, and now she is dominating the industry. She has acted with many Bollywood veterans. Apart from this, she is now also the owner of many restaurants. The actress is often in the news headlines for one reason or the other reason. But she is gathering discussion due to her new look after she was spotted at a place in Mumbai.

Mouni Roy

During this, while her new hairstyle caught people’s attention, discussions started about her surgery. Let us tell you that Mouni Roy’s forehead was in the headlines at the trailer launch of the film ‘The Bhootnii’. Apart from her swollen lips, some lines were also visible on her forehead, which looked strange to everyone and forced people to ask what this is and why. Some users even claimed that she has undergone surgery, and this is the result of that.

Mouni Roy

Mouni was criticized a lot, so the next time she resorted to a big maang tikka to hide it. Now, she has changed her hairstyle to hide the marks of her surgery and was seen in a white frock. Now, seeing this, people got suspicious again. Although she looked beautiful in this look. But people’s eyes were fixed on her surgery marks, and various types of comments were made on this post of the actress.

Mouni Roy

Seeing these pictures, a user wrote, ‘An attempt is being made to hide the marks of wrong surgery with this hairstyle.’ One user wrote, ‘The face has become crooked due to surgery.’ One user wrote, ‘She was quite good. Surgery ruined her face.’ Another wrote, ‘Rakhi Sawant 2.’ One person wrote, ‘After a few days, she will start looking like Rakhi Sawant.’ One even wrote, ‘She looks as bad now as she used to look beautiful.’