Amitabh Bachchan’s Posts With Only Numbers Raising Questions In The Minds of People On The Internet, Deets Inside

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans know very well how active the popular Bollywood actor is on social media. Big B often keeps posting something or the other every day. But for the last few days, he has been writing nothing but X and numbers in his posts on Facebook. Seeing these posts, many kinds of questions are coming to the minds of the fans and they are making different kinds of speculations on this take of the actor.

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on 22 April 2025, in which he wrote, ‘Silent X… Brain’s decision…’ After this, he has tweeted every day from 23 April to 28 April, but he has written nothing but numbers in these tweets. Big B’s tweet on 23 April reads T 5356, the tweet on 24 April reads T 5357, the tweet on 25 April reads T 5358, the tweet on 26 April reads T 5359, on 27 April T 5360, and on 28th T 5361.

Seeing this, fans and users are scratching their heads as to why he is doing this and what the meaning of these tweets is! A user wrote in the comment, ‘Write something further.’ Another user asked, ‘What is this?’ An angry user wrote, ‘Now this has become your daily routine, are you counting the days for something?’ A fan also asked, ‘What is the sorrow that is bothering you so late at night, but you cannot write?’

Let us tell you that some people are also linking it to the Pahalgam attack. A Twitter user commented angrily, ‘Hey Bachchan sahab, what is this affair? T 5361, What is this new drama, brother? So much is going on in the country, people are longing to hear a few words from you, and you are just typing “T 5361” by keeping silent?