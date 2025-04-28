Netizens Assume Sonu Nigam’s Nephew To Be His Son, Shared Pictures On The Internet With His Father

Bollywood’s most popular and loved singer Sonu Nigam’s son Nivan Nigam is becoming increasingly popular among the singer’s fans. A few days back, the singer shared a transformation picture of his son, Nivan, in which he had grown up. Recently, the singer also shared photos of Nivan sweating in the gym. Now, when he shared a photo of a boy with his father, Agam Nigam, fans got confused and mistook him to be Nivan.



Sonu Nigam

Let us tell you that Sonu Nigam tagged his father, Agam Nigam, and shared his photo with a handsome hunk on his social media platform. Sharing the pictures, the singer wrote in the caption, ‘The shine of youth, the journey of 2 generations. God bless Jasraj and his maternal grandfather.’ As soon as this picture was shared on the internet, people assumed this boy to be Nivan.

Sonu Nigam’s Nephew

But he is not Nivan, and has a deep connection with the singer. Let us tell you that many people asked him who this boy is and what his relation is with this boy. At the same time, some people assumed this boy to be Nivan Nigam. But let us tell you that this boy is not Sonu’s son, but his nephew. He is the son of his sister, Meenal Nigam. The singer has also tagged his sister and Jasraj Kalsi in his post.

Sonu Nigam

Talking about Sonu Nigam’s son, let us tell you that Nivan has turned 17. The singer surprised fans a few months ago by sharing a photo of his son’s transformation. Nivan was unrecognizable in this new look and shocked people on the internet. In these pictures, he has undergone a tremendous transformation and has gone from fat to fit, and there are 2 years of hard work behind this transformation.