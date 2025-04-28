Dharmendra Shared His Swimming Pictures With His Fans, Bobby And Esha Deol Showered Love On Their Father

Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ aka Dharmendra keeps himself fit even at the age of 89 years. He still goes to the gym and keeps showing glimpses of working out on his social media handle. Now he has shared some new videos on his Instagram. Seeing these, his son Bobby Deol and daughter Esha Deol have showered a lot of love. His fans also got excited to see him and prayed for his long life.

Dharmendra

Let us tell you that Dharmendra has shared these videos on his social media account in which he is in the swimming pool. In the viral videos, the actor is also seen wearing a cap on his head. His enthusiasm while exercising in water is worth seeing. As soon as this video was posted on the internet, it went viral in no time. From fans to celebrities, everyone showered love on the post of the actor.

Dharmendra

Not only fans but also the kids of Dharmendra wished for the good health of the actor. Let us tell you that his son Bobby Deol has made a heart emoji in the comment section of the post, while his daughter Esha Deol has also showered a lot of love on her father’s post. Apart from them, people from the industry are also praying for his long life and asking him how he stays healthy and excited even at this age.

Dharmendra

A day ago, Dharmendra shared a very old photo of his son Sunny Deol and Dilip Kumar with which he wrote in the caption, ‘Dilip sahab’s loving hand giving blessings to Sunny was blessed at the muhurat of the film ‘Betaab’ itself.’ If we talk about Dharmendra’s films, then let us tell you that after ‘Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, the evergreen actor will be seen in ‘Ikkis’, and the shooting of this film has been complet