Nawazuddin Siddiqui Criticises Bollywood’s Obsession With Looks: ‘Talent Alone Isn’t Enough Here’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has never been one to shy away from calling out the biases in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the acclaimed actor questioned the industry’s deep-rooted preference for stereotypical heroes over truly talented performers. Citing legends like late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri, Nawazuddin pointed out that despite all the praise these actors receive today, no one ever risked making a ₹20-30 crore film with them.

“We are seeing what’s happening to the films that are coming nowadays with new actors. But tell me, whether it was Irrfan bhai, Manoj, Naseer saab or Om Puri saab — has anyone ever made a film with them worth ₹20-30 crore?” Nawazuddin asked. “Today, you call them great actors, but no one ever made a big film with them. It happens only here,” he added, highlighting the industry’s obsession with looks over talent.

Comparing the scenario with the international entertainment industry, Nawazuddin said, “Outside India, actors are cast based purely on talent. Here, we have created unnecessary categories — actor, hero, star, superstar. You’ll find some of our finest actors stuck in small roles in films and series. They are not supporting actors; they are simply great actors. Yet, no one thought of building big films around them. Maybe no one ever will. We will all be gone one day, but this mindset will persist.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin will next be seen in Costao, a biographical drama set in 1990s Goa. The film, directed by debutant Sejal Shah, tells the story of Costao Fernandes, who fought gold smugglers and corruption despite facing personal tragedies. Costao also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal, and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 1.