Malavika Mohanan Calls Out Male Co-stars For ‘Pretending To Be Feminists’

Actor Malavika Mohanan has opened up about the persistent misogyny she has witnessed in the film industry. In a new interview with Hauterrfly, Malavika criticised male actors who pretend to be feminists, accusing them of putting on a façade to appear progressive while remaining deeply misogynistic behind the scenes.

Speaking candidly, Malavika said, “I don’t think this disparity has ever ended in the film industry. I also think that men have really gotten smart, and I have seen this in a lot of male actors. Suddenly, in the last 5–6 years, they know how to put on the mask of being woke.”



She added, “They know exactly what to say to sound like feminists, like forward-thinking people who treat women as equals. But behind closed doors, they turn out to be the most misogynistic. It’s pure hypocrisy.”

What’s next for Malavika Mohanan

In 2024, Malavika starred in the Tamil film Thangalaan and the Hindi film Yudhra. She is gearing up for her next major release, The Raja Saab, where she will star opposite Prabhas. The Telugu film also features Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, with Sanjay Dutt reportedly appearing in a cameo, though official confirmation is awaited.

Malavika is also set to appear with Karthi in Sardar 2, and she will make her debut collaboration with veteran actor Mohanlal in the Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Recently, she responded to a fan who criticised the 33-year age gap between her and Mohanlal, clarifying, “Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked, baseless assumptions.”