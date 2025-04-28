Navina Bole Accuses Sajid Khan Of Inappropriate Behaviour: ‘He Asked Me To Strip’

In a shocking revelation, television actress Navina Bole, best known for her role in Ishqbaaz, has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of inappropriate conduct. In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Navina opened up about a disturbing experience where she alleged that Khan asked her to “take her clothes off.”

Speaking about facing the casting couch in the industry, Navina recalled being invited to Sajid’s home, only to be subjected to an inappropriate request. She didn’t mince her words, calling him “a terrible, terrible man” and someone she never wants to meet again. She further alleged that Sajid often targeted women, especially after their participation in Gladrags, consistently overstepping boundaries and showing blatant disrespect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navina Bole (@navina_005)

Reflecting on her experience during the casting of Heyy Baby, she shared, “I was genuinely thrilled when he called me, but then he said, ‘Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are.’ This happened back in 2004-2006 when I was doing Gladrags.”

Navina also revealed that Sajid reached out again when she was participating in Mrs. India. She said, “He called me once more, asking, ‘What are you doing these days? You should come and see me for a role.’ I couldn’t believe it—he didn’t even remember that a year earlier, he had already hit on me so badly.”

For context, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by several women during India’s #MeToo movement in 2018.