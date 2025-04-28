Palak Tiwari Slays Party Scene In Dreamy Black Mini Dress, Pink Heels

Palak Tiwari never fails to leave us spellbound with her stunning fashion choices, and her Sunday night (April 27) look was no different. Setting major style goals yet again, she stepped out looking absolutely radiant, and honestly, we can’t stop gushing over her adorable doll-like appearance!

For the night out, Palak chose a chic strapless black mini dress that was the perfect blend of simple and glamorous. The dress hugged her waist beautifully before flaring out into a full, playful skirt. What really stole the spotlight was the delicate net fabric at the hem, sparkling subtly and adding just the right amount of shimmer. Adding an extra dash of sweetness, there was a charming little floral detail at the waist, featuring soft hues of pink, yellow, and white—so easy to miss, but so worth spotting!

Palak’s latest party look struck the perfect balance between understated and statement-making. It was edgy yet sweet, exactly the kind of effortless glam that we love seeing from her. Honestly, if we could, we’d steal this outfit for our own wardrobes in a heartbeat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Reporter (@tellyreporter)

She kept her accessories on-point and minimal—stacking cool layered bracelets on her wrist and opting for dainty stud earrings that tied the look together effortlessly. But it was her pink lace-up heels that truly amped up the party vibe—those shoes were a total scene-stealer!

Her beauty game was just as flawless. With a fresh, dewy base, a soft blush enhancing her cheekbones, perfectly defined brows, and a glossy nude lipstick, Palak’s makeup complemented her outfit to perfection. Her hair, styled in soft, loose waves parted down the middle, added to the dreamy vibe.

As always, Palak Tiwari showed us how to keep it classy while serving a head-turning look. With her adorable mini dress, fresh glam, and stylish accessories, she nailed the perfect party-ready look—and gave us all some major style inspo to bookmark!