Paresh Rawal Says Hera Pheri Role Felt Like A ‘Noose Around His Neck’

Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of Babu Rao in the classic comedy Hera Pheri remains unforgettable even decades after its release. However, in a recent interview with The Lallantop, the veteran actor opened up about the downside of that iconic role, admitting that it left him feeling trapped in a comic image he struggled to break free from.

Calling the role a “gale ka fanda” (noose around the neck), Paresh shared, “It is like a noose. In 2007, after the second part of Hera Pheri released in 2006, I approached Vishal Bhardwaj. I told him, ‘I have a film, and I need to shed this image. Give me a different role but in the same get-up. Only you can do that.’ Whoever would come to me would only see Babu Rao. I’m an actor — I didn’t want to get stuck in this quicksand.”

Paresh further revealed that his search for change continued over the years. “Then in 2022, I went to R Balki and told him, ‘Please do something to break this image. If not, at least give me a different character in the same appearance. I feel suffocated.’ While there is happiness that comes with love for the role, it also feels extremely restrictive. I crave liberation from it,” he said.

Despite his struggle, the love for Babu Rao remains strong among fans. Earlier this year, filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed that he would return to direct Hera Pheri 3, bringing back the beloved trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

The first Hera Pheri movie, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and went on to become a massive hit, eventually gaining cult status. The sequel, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, arrived in 2006 and further cemented the film’s legacy.