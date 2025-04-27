Aamir Khan Visited His Ex-Wife Reena’s House With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt And Son Junaid

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt are often seen together on different occasions in media. Similar thing happened when they were seen at Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house. The most surprising thing that forced people to held their head was his son Junaid Khan’s presence with them. This video of the couple with Junaid went viral in no time.

Aamir Khan With Gauri Spratt

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan had introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday. In the video shared on social media, apart from Aamir, Junaid can be seen going towards Reena Dutta’s house. Aamir’s younger son Azad was also seen with him. Recently, Aamir was seen with Gauri Spratt in a program in China holding her hand where they were seen in traditional outfits.

Aamir Khan With Junaid

As soon as this video went viral on social media, users are giving different reactions Aamir and his girlfriend. While some people seemed shocked, others were happy to see the whole family together at One place. One user wrote, ‘He must have gone to seek blessings.’ Another user made fun of the actor and wrote, ‘Send them to China.’ While another took a dig at his girlfriend and wrote, ‘The illusion of money.’

Aamir Khan

If we talk about the work front of Aamir, then let us tell you that last time he was seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ which was released in the year 2022. After this, he has not released any film as a hero. However, this year he is in the news due to ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, ‘Coolie’ and ‘Lahore 1947’. He is also the producer of ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ and ‘Lahore 1947’. ‘Coolie’ is a Tamil film in which he will have a cameo.